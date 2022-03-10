news, health,

A COROWA man in intensive care in a Melbourne hospital with Japanese encephalitis has been described as an active community contributor who would "do anything for anyone". David Kiefel is on life support in Alfred hospital after having been transferred from Albury hospital suffering from the mosquito-borne disease. His friend Cally Loridas, who moved from Melbourne to Corowa two years ago and became good friends with Mr Kiefel and his wife Jacquelene, said he was very generous. "He would always be actively involved in community affairs, whether it's with the hockey, or the community gardens," Ms Loridas said. "He's always been the first person to put his hand up to help out." Mr Kiefel, 61, is the full-time carer for his wife, who suffers from an autoimmune disease which leaves her unable to stand or walk for long periods. Ms Loridas has created a GoFundMe online appeal portal to assist the Kiefels. She said Mrs Kiefel needs assistance with accommodation costs in Melbourne and is likely to require financial support over the longer term. "I really want the local community.....to get behind both Dave and Jacque," she said. "Not only do they need help, financially, they need help to get the message out to the rest of Australia as well." Mr Kiefel is conscious, but remains on life support at Melbourne's Alfred Hospital. "Most media reports are portraying this virus as no more severe than a head ache or lethargy, my friend David is fighting for his life." IN OTHER NEWS: The onset of symptoms were lack of co-ordination and disorientation, and slurred speech. Although Mr Kiefel initially appeared to be having a stroke, his condition deteriorated rapidly. Within 24 hours, he was transferred from Corowa Hospital to Albury Base Hospital, and then to the intensive care unit at The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne. Family and friends of Mr Kiefel are facing the fact he may never return home. "He's only working because the machines are working for him," Ms Loridas said. "We've also been told that there's a lot of seizure activity going on in his brain." The Kiefels lives near the Riverlea piggery, and suspect the mosquitoes there led to him contracting the virus. "The mosquitoes are in plague proportion ... unfortunately, Indigo and Federation (Councils) haven't been proactive in doing preventative measures," Ms Loridas said.

