Man who owned business at 21 says ice led to him losing it all

news, court-and-crime,

A man involved in a Wodonga ram raid and drug-dealing offences says he had everything going for him but lost it all because of ice. Ayden Patrick Walsh told the Wodonga Magistrates Court this week he is still trying to put his life back together after serious offences in 2019. Walsh was involved in the ram raid and attempted ATM theft at Wodonga TAFE on May 11 of that year. He had been caught by police the previous month with ice, ecstasy and other drugs while driving on the Bandiana Link, and told police he had been dealing. IN OTHER NEWS: This week he admitted to more recent charges, including unlicensed driving on July 31 and August 15 last year. Walsh, who now has a two-year-old child, told magistrate Victoria Campbell he was no longer using. "I've made a few mistakes in my life," he said. "But before that, I owned a business, owned cars. "I was 21 years old when I bought a pizza shop. "I basically went down a bad road, got on ice and lost it all. "Basically in the last three years, after all the criminal activity in 2019, I've tried to separate my life from that and get off it which was hard. "Now I'm just trying to find my way to get back to where I was before." Walsh had been ordered to perform 200 hours of community service as a result of the ram raid. But he told the court he had been busy in his work as a butcher and had broken his leg dirt bike riding. Ms Cambpell said imposing a new order on the driving matters would be "setting you up to fail". She instead suspended his licence for three months and imposed a $1500 fine. "I've given you this opportunity today but you just cannot drive a car without a licence," she said. "You are a father now, you have to grow up and have to set an example for your child, because your child doesn't want a father who's dead or in jail."

