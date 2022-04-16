news, local-news,

Community support has been everything to a retired Border nurse, whose husband is well into his second month on life support battling severe Japanese encephalitis. Jackie Monk, whose mobility is impaired due to a genetic autoimmune disease, has been a constant presence throughout her husband's treatment. From the moment David Kiefel collapsed with brain swelling on February 19, the uncertainty of their journey has been stressful. Mr Kiefel has been in Albury hospital ICU for three weeks, after being transferred back from The Alfred hospital in Melbourne on March 21. The constant travel and mental strain has taken its toll. Yet, Ms Monk chooses to be positive, and remembers to take time to look after herself. "There are days when I just feel like hiding in bed," she said. After going through "massive ups and massive downs", Ms Monk said going for a drive with a friend or seeing a movie at the local cinema had stopped her from "going mad". During her three-week stay in Melbourne, Ms Monk often ate less than three meals a day to save money so she could be at her husband's bedside every day. However, with cash and energy running out, the couple was forced to return to the Border. Ms Monk said people had offered to bring her bins in, took her out for coffee, and gave her items she had wanted to buy for free. "Whenever I see anyone, from my neighbours to the person down at the supermarket, they all want to know how David is," she said. "I'm just so thankful that I live in a small community ... because it's the only way you could stay sane." Mr Kiefel, who cannot speak, is slowly regaining movement in both his hands, feet, right shoulder and lower legs. Since arriving at Albury hospital, the 61-year-old has been receiving 24-hour care. Ms Monk said he was showing signs he was ready to start talking again. "He's had very small but steady gains in his movement," she said. "He's quite good at communicating his needs ... just with his facial expressions, and mouthing words." As Mr Kiefel cannot breathe on his own, doctors are looking to change to a different appliance so he can at least whisper. Ms Monk has been travelling to Albury to visit her husband once a week. READ MORE: "The biggest challenge at the moment is keeping David connected to the world and his community," she said. She helps keep up his daily habit of listening to the news by playing the radio or streaming podcasts so he can stay alert for five to six hours a day. "It's quite easy for David to slip into the fact that the ICU environment is all there is," she said. Ms Monk said she was grateful to hospital staff and the government for her husband's ongoing treatment. "They are using him as a case study too, because we're going to have more people contracting this virus; it can be very severe," she said. Government health authorities have been keeping a close eye on Mr Kiefel's progress. A continuing GoFundMe campaign set up by a close friend of the couple has raised $5401.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161545203/3877432b-65a7-4218-9cff-103473b89a0e.jpg/r0_161_5472_3253_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg