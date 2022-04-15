coronavirus,

New cases of COVID-19 are down slightly across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) as the Easter long weekend begins. On Friday NSW Health reported 541 new cases of COVID across the MLHD, made up of 416 positive rapid antigen tests and 125 positive PCR results. This is down compared to the 616 new infections reported locally on Thursday. As of yesterday there were 19 people in hospital across the MLHD with COVID, and one infected person in the ICU. Also as of yesterday there were 1972 active cases of the virus in the Wagga local government area (LGA), the most of any LGA in the district followed by Albury with 1403 active cases. Across the state 15,367 new infections and 16 deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday. Of the 16 people who died, eight were women and eight were men, located in Broken Hill, Greater Sydney, Northern Rivers, Mid Coast, the Hunter, Lake Macquarie, Central West, Queanbeyan and Coffs Harbour. "NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones," a NSW Health spokesperson said. "This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,590." There are currently 1485 patients with COVID in hospitals across NSW, with 69 in the ICU and 19 requiring ventilation. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1582 patients were being cared for and 71 were in ICU. Cases are also down across NSW compared to yesterday when almost 18,000 new infections were reported, and 21 deaths. The MLHD's vaccination clinic on Yathong Street at Wagga Base Hospital will be open on Easter Saturday from 9am to 3pm, available for everyone aged five years and above. NSW Health is urging everyone to be vigilant as COVID cases continue to remain high across the state, encouraging the following precautions: For assistance accessing a test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099.

