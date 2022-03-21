news, health,

Corowa man David Kiefel will be transferred to Albury hospital for ongoing treatment as he remains in a critical condition with Japanese encephalitis. His wife of 30 years, Jackie Monk, who has been at her husband's bedside daily, has been staying at a Melbourne hotel for the duration of his treatment. Close family friend Cally Loridas said Mr Kiefel's condition had remained the same since March 14. "The costs for Jackie were far too great for her to continue her stay in Melbourne indefinitely," Ms Loridas said. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Kiefel, 61, returns to the Border after three weeks in ICU at The Alfred hospital. "He appears to be cognitively intact, and his memory seems to be mostly intact," Ms Monk said last week. A GoFundMe fundraising campaign set up by Ms Loridas to support the Kiefels has received $5375 in donations.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161545203/2e28dbf4-e5b3-4475-bd08-4d1ba08e3e50.JPG/r0_133_451_388_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg