Cars stolen and used in multiple offences, thieves sought

news, court-and-crime,

Wodonga police have appealed for witnesses to a string of ongoing car thefts, fires and petrol drive-offs. A Nissan Navara was stolen from an Elm Street home on Friday night and found partially alight underneath a bridge on Forrest Mars Avenue on Saturday morning. It had been used in multiple other incidents before the attempted arson, with police seeking witnesses to the vehicle's movements. A 2007 model blue Ford Falcon was also stolen on Toole Court in Wodonga on Friday night, and is still missing. The vehicle is missing one hub cap, making it more distinctive, with police keen to locate the car and those responsible for the theft. Another car was also recently stolen in Wodonga and burnt out in Albury. Detectives are investigating the incidents, and a spate of other car break-ins, vehicle thefts and petrol drive-offs. Senior Sergeant Shane Martin urged petrol station workers to be mindful of fuel drive-offs, especially late at night or early in the morning. "We've had a spate of incidents," he said. "We're just asking people to be vigilant. "If the employees think there's something suspicious happening, they've got measures in place to prevent thefts, otherwise they can contact police. "There's also again a message to car owners to lock them up and take any valuables out."

