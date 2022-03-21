Motorbike rider hit by utility near Albury hospital
A man has been injured in a motorbike crash involving a utility outside Albury hospital.
Emergency services were called to Borella Road, near the roundabout with East Street, about 1.30pm on Sunday.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said a Triple-0 caller reported the man, aged in his 60s, had been hit by a ute and was unconscious.
The spokesman said the man had a serious head injury.
The rider was transported to the nearby hospital with non life threatening injuries.
