Motorbike rider hit by utility near Albury hospital

A man has been injured in a motorbike crash involving a utility outside Albury hospital. Emergency services were called to Borella Road, near the roundabout with East Street, about 1.30pm on Sunday. A NSW Ambulance spokesman said a Triple-0 caller reported the man, aged in his 60s, had been hit by a ute and was unconscious. IN OTHER NEWS: The spokesman said the man had a serious head injury. The rider was transported to the nearby hospital with non life threatening injuries.

