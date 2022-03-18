news, local-news,

WODONGA'S mayor says the Albury-Wodonga Regional Deal is a disappointment and expects his city to be snubbed if it proceeds. Kev Poulton likened the matter to "flogging a dead horse" and said his city was cruelled by different political parties being in power at state and federal levels. "The two previous mayors, Anna Speedie and Kevin Mack, fought extremely hard to make us be recognised as Australia's 20th largest regional city," Cr Poulton said. "What we unfortunately have is different coloured politics at each side of the river, at each tier of government. "Once again Albury-Wodonga doesn't get treated as 100,000-plus people or 360,000 people that our health service services for mental health alone. "What we get seen as is 43,000 Victorian residents and 'we don't care what 56,000 NSW residents are treated like, that's not our MO, that's not our problem'. "Albury-Wodonga believes in itself, but not as many other people, I feel, believe in Albury-Wodonga when you leave our immediate region." IN OTHER NEWS: Cr Poulton expects a deal to unfold without Wodonga. "I'll be very clear, I think the deal will be one-sided, I think Wodonga will miss out," he said. Cr Poulton said when first promised in 2019 the deal "looked very good, very appealing....but I look at it now and all it is is a disappointment" before noting stalling on health services. His comments follow the Victorian government being unwilling to commit to the deal and linking it to the federal election timing and Farrer MP Sussan Ley suggesting it could proceed without Spring Street's endorsement. Albury mayor Kylie King still holds hope the deal can be finalised soon. "We're sitting here with fingers crossed and just hoping that it will all come together, bearing in mind different political states and federals have their different timelines for getting things in play, but Albury and Wodonga (are) completely united in their approach, we're ready, we just want to get into it," Cr King said. "Bring it on." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/5c3e65cb-0fed-409c-9ede-4c9e3b211d94.jpg/r0_331_4753_3016_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg