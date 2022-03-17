Two more cars gutted by fire as Border car theft spike continues

news, court-and-crime,

A spate of vehicle thefts on the Border continues with two cars torched within an hour of each other in Albury on Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to a burning vehicle on Bownds Street in Lavington about 5am. The silver Mercedes was parked on the side of the road before being set alight. The vehicle was gutted. Firefighters spent about an hour on scene bringing the incident under control. Forensic police officers returned to the scene hours after the incident to inspect the vehicle. Officers were also called to a fire that occurred on Malaguena Avenue in Glenroy about 6am on Thursday. Nearby residents said the stolen white utility had been dumped on the street. It appeared to be a tradesman's vehicle, with a large number of paint cans in the back tray of the Nissan Navara. The offenders left the scene before returning and setting the vehicle alight. Firefighters spent about 45 minutes at the scene. Police said the resident of a Koonwarra Street home in North Albury reported his Navara stolen about 11.30pm on Wednesday. The spokewoman said investigations into the theft and arson continued. Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Frank Finlay said there was no risk to any properties during the incidents. "If you see a car fire, call Triple-0 immediately," he said. "Keep your distance, don't approach. IN OTHER NEWS: "People need to be vigilant and keep their cars locked." Police in Albury and Wodonga have been battling a large spike in car thefts, thefts from vehicles and damage to cars. Border firefighters have extinguished four vehicle fires on the Border since Tuesday morning. In other firefighting news, the fire danger period will end in the North East on Monday followed by the easing of restrictions in NSW on March 31. Above average rainfall meant there were few fires during summer and there is a reduced bushfire risk for autumn. Wodonga assistant chief fire officer Adrian Gutsche said it was important property owners registered burn-offs to avoid unnecessary Triple-0 calls. "While these restrictions are being lifted landowners are reminded to ensure they remain safe around fire," he said. Albury RFS officer Reynir Potter said permits were still required until the danger period ended on March 31, and the RFS still needed to be notified from April 1. "They can fill in the online form and the details come through to us," he said. "If people see smoke, we get calls, and we can check if it's someone burning off to save sending out fire trucks."

