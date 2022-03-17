Woman strangled by partner over Billie Eilish songs in Wodonga home

news, court-and-crime,

A man who strangled his partner for 15 seconds during an alcohol-fuelled dispute is at risk of going to jail. The man will be sentenced in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Thursday following the incident on August 28 last year. The man and his partner of seven years had an argument in their Wodonga home over her playing Billie Eilish songs. Earlier this week, the court heard the woman had left their room during an argument over the music. The man, who had been drinking, banged on a wall as the victim continued to play music in another room. IN OTHER NEWS: The argument escalated and her partner shoved her, pushed her 10 metres, hit her twice in the face and eight times in the chest, and grabbed her around her neck. He squeezed for 15 seconds before the woman managed to break free. The strangulation caused chest paints and other medical problems, but she managed to leave the home and call triple zero. Officers found her on Lawrence Street, having a mild anxiety attack. Strangulation marks were visible and she was taken to hospital, with her partner arrested and charged. The court heard he'd had seven cans of high-strength alcohol and while he admitted to police he'd told the woman to "f--- off", he denied the assault. His lawyer, Marcel White, said jail was on the table for the offending. "He's never been to prison before," Mr White said, and asked that his client also be assessed for a corrections order. Concerns were raised about similar priors which may have involved the same woman. A no-contact court order bans the man, who is due to be sentenced today, from getting in touch with his former partner.

