news, local-news,

After a two-year absence, the King Valley Balloon Fiesta is set to return with a 33-metre, three-toed sloth named Tico the feature shape of the event. Tico was designed by Scott Monahan and his twin brother of Monahan Airways Ballooning in New York. He will float across the sky above the Brown Brothers Milawa Airfield from March 25 to 27. "We thought that would be a perfect name for our slow friend, and it fit the way the world should be today," Mr Monahan said. The show will take place from 7-8am each morning, and gates will also open for the popular Balloon Glow at Wangaratta Turf Club on March 26 at 4:30pm. The tethered display of balloons will take place after sunset, where each crew will light up their balloon in sync with music. There will also be a wide range of food and drink from local vendors, as well as live music and children's activities. IN OTHER NEWS: Fiesta chairman Paul Gibbs thanked Brown Brothers for being Tico's presenting partner. "We are lucky to have Tico the Sloth at the King Valley Balloon Fiesta in his only scheduled Victorian appearance," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161545203/a70ff604-8855-4b05-8bdf-f1d519d51051.jpg/r0_161_1386_944_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg