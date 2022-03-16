life-style,

A RECORD number of guests attended the 16th annual Dinner In The Vines at All Saints Estate at Wahgunyah this year. A total of 201 people - from throughout the North East, Melbourne, Sydney and as far away as England - were served cured kingfish with Mount Ophir Estate stone fruits and All Saints Estate roasted lamb. All Saints Estate chief winemaker Nick Brown matched estate wines to homegrown fare. IN OTHER NEWS: All Saints Estate director Eliza Brown said it was a privilege to host more than 200 guests for their drawcard event to round out Tastes of Rutherglen. "To sell out an event of this scale is a testament to the high interest in our region's unparalleled hospitality offerings, and also speaks to supporting Victorian producers," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/e6abffd2-14b3-4218-b920-c2890d6f2c27.jpg/r0_302_5934_3655_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg