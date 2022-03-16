life-style,

A GALLANT Greek, Steve Andronicos was a big-hearted man who nourished the Border community through his food and friendship over many decades. He was a talented chef, exemplary cafe operator, tireless volunteer and devoted family man who cherished his roots as much as he embraced his new homeland. He passed away on Thursday at Mercy Health Albury. He was 93. Born on December 29, 1928, on the small Greek island of Antikythera on the edge of the Aegean Sea between Crete and Peloponnese, Steve (Stavros) Andronicos helped his dad provide for their family from a young age. The eldest of seven siblings, Steve fished, hunted and grew produce in their veggie patch; it was an idyllic lifestyle only briefly interrupted during World War II when the Germans occupied the island. Later he worked on cargo ships - as a cook, barber and deck hand - sailing worldwide to send money back home to his family. When a ship docked in Melbourne, Steve got word a Myron Andronicos, who came from the same Greek island as him, was living in Albury. "He took silk stockings with him because they were valuable and he'd strapped them around his body when he left the cargo ship; he used them to pay for his fare to Albury," son Leo explained. Together with Myron, Steve worked as a chef at the Hume Weir Cafe in Albury before he bought his first business in Wodonga, Rose Marie Cafe. Like a Happy Days diner, the eatery attracted footballers, socialites and the whole community for fresh fish and good Greek fare for two decades. IN OTHER NEWS: Having married a Wodonga fruiterer's daughter, Kay Veneris, months after meeting her in 1963, Steve moved his young family back to Antikythera four years later. They returned to the Border in 1970, knowing there were more opportunities for their children Leo, Olympia and Poppy. Steve and Kay ran the Albury Wodonga Development Corporation canteen in West Wodonga for 13 years before opening Charlie's in West End Plaza and Banana Republic in Myer Centrepoint. Fish was always popular on their menu because Steve knew how to source the best and prepare it skillfully. A life member of the Greek Orthodox Community of Albury and District, Steve ran the Greek food stall at Albury-Wodonga's annual Carnivale for years to help keep the church afloat. "He loved sharing his food and culture with the whole community," daughter-in-law Ellen said. One of the founders of Albury City Soccer Club in 1974 and a life member, Steve ran the canteen out of a caravan until they got a clubhouse. "Back then clubs didn't have sponsorships so whatever money the canteen made, that kept clubs ticking along," Leo said. Steve's family say his customs and traditions - including an annual grape-picking and winemaking day normally done this weekend - would live on through his offspring. Steve is survived by Kay, children Leo, Olympia and Poppy, their spouses Ellen, Nick and George, grandchildren Marika, Miron, Victoria, Kiera, Kayla and Stavros and great-grandchildren Elijah and Nathaniel. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/1ccb7ac7-5dc6-4fe4-98ef-0378f988e3fd.jpg/r0_96_2008_1231_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg