A Regional Deal for Albury-Wodonga, yet to be formally signed after its announcement in 2019, has been linked to "Commonwealth election cycles" by Victoria's Regional Development Minister. Mary-Anne Thomas, who represents her government in the deal, made the comment while in Wodonga yesterday. Ms Thomas said she "could understand the frustration of community members" eager to see a large package of works locked in. "The Victorian government is committed to the deal, but we are also committed to proper processes to ensure that we are getting good value for the people of Albury-Wodonga," she said. "The Victorian government will continue to work in partnership with both councils, the NSW government and the federal government. "But we won't be drawn on timelines that are determined by the Commonwealth in order to meet their election cycle. "We are committed to doing the right thing by the people of Albury-Wodonga." In response, Regional Development Assistant Minister Nola Marino said "the Australian Government remains committed to the Albury Wodonga Regional Deal and is ready to sign an agreement with all deal partners". The Victorian government has previously drawn links between the pre-election announcement of the deal and electioneering, and in 2019 defended claims it lacked support for the deal after a statement-of-intent signing was cancelled at the last minute. A draft package focusing on "health, economic development, liveability, regional education, infrastructure and connectivity" was agreed to in August of last year, and the Commonwealth stated "the deal would be signed "in the final quarter of 2021". But that hasn't occurred, with a $900,000 cultural tracks and trail that includes the Yindyamarra walk being the only project to receive funds to date. There have been calls for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital to be funded by the deal. Ms Thomas was asked what she was doing to ensure Albury-Wodonga got a new hospital. "We already deliver 57 per cent of all the operational funding for Albury Wodonga Health ... we've also invested additional funding," she said. "The Department of Health in Victoria, along with the Department of Health in NSW is involved in a master planning process, so we're completely committed to continuing to provide ... top quality health care." While Albury-Wodonga awaited news on a new hospital and the Regional Deal, there was a major announcement for bushfire-affected communities. More than 55 projects received about $40 million in funding under the Commonwealth's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants. Indi MP Helen Haines congratulated recipients, as did Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy. "Some of the new million-dollar projects will include a new Myrtleford splash park, upgrading the Ablett Pavillion Function Centre and Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club, and for our smaller towns such as a Porepunkah, a new Emergency Services helipad project and Hotham Airport solar upgrade," he said. "This is just a handful of the many local projects this funding will give rise to." IN OTHER NEWS: Projects include the Mt Hotham water storage ($1.6 million), Wodonga Exhibition Centre redevelopment ($1.9 million), Wangaratta Parklands Emergency Relief Capacity upgrade ($2 million). Towong's largest projects include the MFSRBF and Community Ablutions Refurb, Corryong Evacuation Centre disaster protection and the Corryong Skate Park Upgrade.

