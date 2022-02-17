news, local-news,

It's been a busy week on the Border with a host of major announcements, but Wodonga mayor Kevin Poulton has been nowhere to be seen. The breakfast radio host has been off air since Tuesday after he woke up with a painfully sore throat and fever. After numerous rapid tests, he's yet to return a positive result for COVID-19, despite the fact his wife and three of his five children have. It meant Cr Poulton was unable to attend the announcement of budget airline Bonza's new flight route from Albury to Sunshine Coast on Tuesday, as well as the opening of new facilities at Kelly Park and upgrades to Burraja Cultural and Environmental Centre in Wodonga on Wednesday. "I took a couple of RAT tests and didn't go into work on Tuesday. I took another RAT on Wednesday morning and it was still negative, but I had a really bad throat and it was hard to breath and almost made me feel sick," he revealed. "I had to get that seen to and going in they had to take a PCR swab (which was also negative) and rule it out before they could give me antibiotic course if it was a throat infection, which I've had a history of. "They also took a bacterial swab so if it wasn't COVID, they could work out what it could be. "I tested negative again on the RAT on Thursday morning, but three of my children and my wife are now positive. It's a real pain. IN OTHER NEWS: Cr Poulton is hopeful he'll be all clear for Wodonga Council's February meeting on Monday night. "We've got City2City which I was meant to compete in on the weekend and present a trophy at the end, as well as Commonwealth Games conversations and I'm nowhere to be seen," he said. "I'm still doing what I can via electronic means, but it's the lack of face to face stuff which is really tough. "We've only just got our calendars somewhat back to normal where you've got multiple events. "The whole time I've been mayor, pretty much everything has been on Zoom and you're hanging up one call and going onto the next. "Just as it's firing up, I've come down (laughs). Yet for the other 15 months I've been raring to go wondering when I'm going to be invited to something. "I might have been the root of infection for my family without testing positive myself." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/f459cffe-562e-4c61-862b-b83b2a9ff8ef.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg