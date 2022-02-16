news, local-news,

Twenty years after it opened on Gateway Island, the Burraja Cultural and Environmental Centre has been transformed. A $860,000 upgrade jointly funded by the Victorian government and Wodonga Council has turned the "tin shed" into a modern meeting place to showcase Aboriginal heritage and culture. Lining and insulation has waterproofed and protected the building, modern amenities including a lift have been added and there is now an upstairs area with meeting rooms. For Burraja founding member, Uncle Allan Murray, it was an emotional unveiling. "It's quite a big difference - we're rapt with the outcome," he said. "We've been working tirelessly over the last two-and-a-half weeks to get it to where it is." The work of fellow founding member Uncle Richard Kennedy, who passed away recently, was also recognised. "We did a lot of workshops together, teaching kids about culture," Uncle Allan said. Interim board chair Tammy Campbell said the centre was "hugely important" to the region. "We've had the cultural centre here for a long time, but it had dirt floors, it was pretty much a tin shack," she said. "We've had a lot of dedicated community members such as Uncle Al and Uncle Richard that haven't stopped ... Uncle Al has worked tirelessly for years. "Now that it's been refurbished, it's more inviting. "The idea behind the centre is to have a welcoming cultural space for all community members and the wider community. "It's also going to provide members of the wider community with an opportunity to learn and immerse themselves in Aboriginal culture." The centre first established in 2002 with funding from the Ian Potter partnership and in partnership with Parklands Albury-Wodonga. A bush tucker garden was established in 2019 and funding for the redevelopment was confirmed in 2020. Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes said it was exciting to see the new centre after first touring it in 2016. "I thank Wodonga Council for their contribution ... this is probably one of my favourite projects we've done together," she said. "This is a facility that's long overdue, in my view. "Uncle Allan showed me around and he was so proud and so committed to the cause here, but the facilities did not match that passion. "Before, kids would come in and you could see old canoes and artefacts, but it didn't really lend itself for events and for meetings. "Other groups can now book a meeting room, it is accessible ... in addition to school groups, I think you'll see broader attraction from all people. IN OTHER NEWS: "To see the opportunities created by a fit-for-purpose centre ... is fantastic." Burraja temporarily moved into the former Sustainable Activity Centre last year while the centre was redeveloped. That building, which due to structural issues had to be vacated in early 2020, has been renovated and expression of interest will soon open for potential tenants.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/ba4711ed-c363-4112-bacf-411abd965e62.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg