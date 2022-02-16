news, local-news,

A woman who crashed into the back of a car, killing two men in a moment of distraction, may avoid a jail term after pleading guilty to two dangerous driving charges. The harrowing victim impact statements of relatives of Jamie Drummond and Peter Turner were heard by the County Court on Wednesday, after Jodie Contacolli's guilty pleas. Contacolli will now be assessed for a community correction order, with the sentence adjourned to Friday. Contacolli, 46, crashed into the back of Jamie Drummond's FJ Holden near the Wangaratta Airport on June 13, 2020, killing Mr Drummond and his passenger and friend, Peter Turner. IN OTHER NEWS: The impact was witnessed by Mr Drummond's son and grandchildren and claimed his life, and the life of his passenger Peter Turner. Mr Drummond's son, Trevor, ran over to the vehicle after the crash but there was nothing that could be done for either man. Contacolli later told police she had been distracted by her baby daughter in the back of her Nissan Navara. The Navara was estimated to have hit the historic Holden at about 100km/h and pushed it forward about 44 metres. The utility came to a rest on top of the Holden and was still revving. "That 4WD did not brake or swerve, it hit the back of the FJ in what I can only describe as like an army tank," Trevor Drummond told police. "It hit the rear and sort of drove up on to the back and on to the roof of the FJ, crushing it." The crash occurred on the Great Alpine Road at Laceby, and Contacolli entered guilty pleas in the County Court on Wednesday. The court then heard the harrowing words from the families of Mr Drummond and Mr Turner. She had fought the charges at trial in Wodonga last year, but the jury was discharged when one of the members caught COVID-19. The matter had been due to go to trial again, but the Markwood woman's guilty plea meant the matter resolved without the need for another trial. Contacolli's lawyer has argued against a jail sentence while the prosecution has submitted a custodial term is the only appropriate sentence. Judge Michael Cahill ordered Contacolli to be assessed for a community corrections order and adjourned the case to Friday. MORE TO COME Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

