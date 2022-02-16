community,

IT IS a milestone not many couples can claim to achieve. Wal and Beryl McVicar, who are 94 and 92 respectively, celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary today. Originally from Hurstville in Sydney, the McVicars have lived in Albury for more than 50 years. The couple, who met at a dance in Sydney, now have three children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. "I used to go dancing several nights a week. Wal didn't dance, but he used to go there to check out the girls," she said. "I gave him a wide berth. He probably went three or four times." Eventually, she agreed to go on a date. Wal remembers the moment fondly. "That was a night I finished a marathon race," he said. "You [Beryl] didn't know I was standing behind you and you said, 'He's silly that fella, he's got no skin on his feet." Wal said the key to a long happy life together was lasting respect for one other, and to be the bigger person. After they started dating, there was no more dancing. That changed when Wal retired from transmission factory Borg-Warner in 1988. "When he first retired, he said, 'No, we're too old [to dance]," Beryl said. "And I said, 'Look, I've done everything for you, just give it a go'." And give it a go he did. The waltz, tango and quickstep have become their favourites. IN OTHER NEWS: The McVicars travelled "a good bit" over the years. Until three years ago, they drove up to Queensland, where they used to dance up to six times a week. "[Dancing has] got these three elements that are good for people over 50," Wal said. "It's the social contact, which is the most important ... some physical activity, and you've got to concentrate on what you're doing."

