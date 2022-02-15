sport, local-sport,

For Chloe Butters, it was never a case of if she would lead her beloved Tigers, but when. The 21-year-old has spent most of her life at the Barnawartha Football and Netball Club and is about to enter her second term at the helm of the A-grade side. But this season she won't be the only Butters steering the Tigers, with her uncle Kade coaching the senior footballers. "This year is pretty special and I'm lucky that my uncle is also coaching," Butters said. "We've been working together in organising practice matches and he's helped me with getting some of the girls across." With her dad, Matthew, and mum, Michelle Hamilton, both life members of the club, Butters agreed it was inevitable that she would rise through the ranks with the Tigers. She's now had the opportunity to also coach her younger sister, Rylee. Butters played her first A-grade season alongside her mum in 2016, and also had her by her side as team manager in her first senior coaching job. "It was good to have that older knowledge and sideline support," she said. The young playing coach has also found a mentor in club stalwart Jo Withers. "She's outstanding in every way," Butters said. "At times it can be quite difficult, especially when you're coaching older girls and expecting them to listen. "But I've had great coaches coming through the ranks that I was able to learn from and they have given me techniques to help players listen and understand me more. ALSO IN SPORT: "I think that's one thing I'm grateful for." After being thrown in the deep end with the stop-start nature of the last Tallangatta and District Netball Association season due to Covid, Butters is hopeful she'll feel more prepared heading into the upcoming fixture. "I guess knowing the more competitive side and learning the match-ups from other teams will make me feel a little bit more prepared," she said. Barnawartha has added to its stocks this year, picking up former Albury Tiger Sharna Thomas. Kirsten Hobart has switched from Hume League club Henty, while Angela Naldrett has returned. "We've got a few new girls from other clubs and some good juniors coming up, so it's quite exciting," Butters said. Butters had originally been locked in to make her A-grade coaching debut for the cancelled 2020 TDNA season. She hopes to see the league survive a full fixture this year. "I hope so, I really do," she said. Barnawartha is bracing for a round one home game encounter against Chiltern when the Tallangatta and District League competition returns in April. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

