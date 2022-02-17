news, local-news,

A controversial third service station in Henty has been approved, with all but one councillor voting in favour of the development. The 24 hour service station will be built on the corner of Railway Parade (Olympic Highway) and Sladen Street East, but residents near the site are concerned about noise and congestion among other issues. Speaking at Wednesday's meeting, councillor Doug Meyer said he was worried about pedestrian safety around the proposed site. "I'm very concerned about the 30 odd children, school children, who walk across the highway every day," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Now have to contend with the service station being built and turning B-double trucks and traffic coming the other way." In rebuttal, mayor Tony Quinn said council's decision on the matter should not be ruled by fear. "If we want to continue as a council that functions you've got to look at the hard facts," he said. "If we keep being motivated by fear we wont go anywhere. "In my opinion this is a business opportunity for Henty, creating work." Cr Quinn said there were always problems with developments, but they could be solved. "But if people want Henty to remain what it was 20 years ago, and keep their half acre blocks etcetera, they can kiss it goodbye, because it wont grow, now that's my thoughts," he said. Council also resolved to write to Albury City Council seeking to re-establish the Lavington to Jindera Shared Path Working Group and to see if Member for Farrer Sussan Ley would coordinate a meeting with Minister for Communication Paul Fletcher, regarding poor mobile phone service throughout Greater Hume. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/be905c52-25c9-4e15-8f7d-85d12f1572d1.jpg/r140_0_1083_533_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg