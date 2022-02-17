news, court-and-crime,

A drunk grieving for a failed relationship had a meltdown in an Albury restaurant on Tuesday, hassling staff and customers and spitting on two people who tried to stop him. Michael Sutja asked a 14-year-old worker for a date after telling her she "looked like his daughter", then abused a boy aged about 10 who came in to place an order. He also used a piece of bread to wipe tables. The incident unfolded at the Zambrero Mexican restaurant in Dean Street. Sujka walked into the restaurant, at the corner of David Street, about 5.40pm and immediately began making a nuisance of himself, it was revealed in Albury Local Court on Wednesday. At first he just talked to staff, before pestering them for dates - one girl in particular - and "asking for a job". Police told magistrate Sally McLaughlin that Sujka's erratic behaviour made staff feel "uncomfortable and unsafe". Defence lawyer Tim Hemsley said Sujka, 43, who appeared in court via a video link to the Albury police station cells, was prevented from contact with his former partner because an apprehended violence order was in place to protect her safety. This, he said, caused him considerable "grief" because Sujka "greatly cares for her but cannot". Mr Hemsley said it was accepted the incident involving his client would have been "very traumatic" for the staff and for the children in the restaurant with parents. Sujka, who court papers identified as homeless, pleaded guilty to two assault charges and one of offensive behaviour. After targeting staff, Sujka began talking to customers, including women and children. "At one point, the accused has taken a pair of glasses from a female customer's face before giving them back to her." Two staff members from a nearby shop came in to calm Sujka down, before asking him to leave. He refused, spat on the ground in front of them after challenging one to a fight and then spat on the front of each of their shirts. Sutko was convicted and fined $1240 and placed on a 12-month, supervised community corrections order.

