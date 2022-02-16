news, court-and-crime,

An Albury woman who flouted a driving ban to take her child to the dentist has been spared a conviction. This was despite the incident being the third time in recent months where she was caught driving while disqualified. On pleading guilty during a previous Albury Local Court mention of her matter, Leah O'Connor was warned by magistrate Tony Murray that such disregard for the law put her at risk of going to jail. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Murray ordered a sentence assessment report on the second-offence charge of driving while disqualified. Defence lawyer Angus Lingham submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin this week that the threshold for a jail sentence had not been crossed. Mr Lingham said O'Connor, 27, now understood "the gravity of her offending". MORE COURT STORIES He said she was a single mother of boys aged four and nine and had "a significant need for a licence" to take them to and from medical appointments. "She made a very poor decision to drive her child to the dental appointment." Ms McLaughlin told O'Connor she had committed "a serious offence". "I can see from your history that before the middle of last year you had nothing on your record," she said. "I accept you were taking your son to a dental appointment." The court heard previously that O'Connor was stopped by police for a preliminary breath test and licence check in David Street, Albury, on November 18 about 9.30am. She provided a negative test, but could not produce a licence. "I don't have one. It's suspended," she said. O'Connor was placed on a 12-month conditional release order.

