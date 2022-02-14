news, local-news,

Greater Hume Council is set to vote on whether to allow a third service station in Henty tomorrow, but a number of residents near the site say they are against the development. North Manila Petroleum has submitted an application to develop a 24-hour petrol station with convenience store on the vacant lot at the corner of Railway Parade (Olympic Highway) and Sladen Street East. In a report prepared for councillors, town planning consultants Habitat Planning said the latest public exhibition of the development plans received seven submissions objecting to the proposal. The objections included concerns about noise levels and intrusive lighting, especially at night, traffic impacts, including during high-traffic periods, pedestrian safety, parking availability and the poor suitability of the site. Residents of Sladen Street East John and Connie Ross submitted an objection to the development. IN OTHER NEWS: Mrs Ross said she was "desperately hoping" council wouldn't allow the development to go ahead. "We've already got two vacant servos," she said. "One's just across the road from this proposed development as it is. "It's a bit perplexing." Mr Ross said he was concerned noise from heavy vehicles would disturb the quiet and detract from the peaceful residential area. "When you have air breaks or vacuum breaks, whatever you want to call them, and stock trucks and refrigerated trucks and reversing trucks with their siren on, the nice quiet residential area is going to be rather badly broken," he said. Mr Ross said some Henty residents were in favour of the development. "Because they think it would be good for the town," he said. "But unless there's a lot of unemployment, which I doubt there would be, it's detrimental to the town." Mr Ross said he thought the development would lower the value of nearby houses if it were approved. Mrs Ross said she was concerned that during busy periods like harvest and the Henty Machinery Field Days Sladen Street East would become congested and risky. "I worry about trucks, particularly trucks as they're not as maneuverable," she said. "I'm trying not to be too tunnel visioned about it, but we also have a footpath ... and it's surprising how many kids walk to school that way." The report recommended council approve the development under specific conditions. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

