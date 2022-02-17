sport, australian-rules-football,

Jackson Clarke has revealed how close he was to joining Essendon before COVID struck. The Wangaratta on-baller, who rejoined his junior club earlier this summer, played under Peter German at Coburg in the VFL and had success with West Preston Lakeside during his later years in Melbourne. Clarke, 25, loved his time in the Northern Football League but was still keen to push higher. "Playing the VFL standard is what you strive for and just before COVID, I had a pre-season with Essendon VFL," he explained. "It was going really well but then COVID happened. "I was actually there on the Saturday, training with the AFL team, when we got pulled aside and told that everything was shutting down. "I had training that morning with the AFL, got told in the warm-up that we were done for the year, played a practice match with West Preston that night and that was footy done for the year. "It was a bit disappointing. "That was going to be my last crack at VFL and it didn't work out but these things happen. "I spent five or six years at West Preston, won a couple of flags and it was one of the better decisions I've made." ALSO IN SPORT Clarke played down back at West Preston but coach Ben Reid will use him in the Magpies' engine room. "I left here pretty skinny and unsure what I wanted to do but coming back, I've played in a few Team of the Years, got a lot of finals experience down there and I've probably changed completely as a person," Clarke said. "When I left, I didn't realise what sort of potential I had but exposing myself to different things and the VFL standard helped a lot. "Coming back here, playing town football again and getting big crowds to games really excites me." Clarke, a graphic designer and sign-writer, relocated to Wangaratta shortly after Christmas and can't wait to attack the Ovens and Murray. "My partner's from Yarrawonga, we always wanted to move back here to start a family and this seemed like the right time," he said. "I was a bit anxious early days but we've always had it in mind to move back. "It's only been a couple of months but it feels like the best decision we've made so far." Clarke will take a leadership role as Wangaratta prepare for their latest premiership charge. "I never go out to seek that, it just happens," he said. "I'm probably not the most vocal but when I go onto the ground, I talk a bit more and lead by example. "That was something 'Reidy' wanted to emphasise, that I can bring that leadership side this year with us having such a young core group. "The Ovens and Murray is stacked this year, that's for sure. "Of the 10 teams, eight can play finals. "Teams have recruited really well and I think we've gone under the radar a little bit, which is fine by us. "We've got all the pieces we need. "We've topped up with a few, bringing my mate Liam McVeigh down, so we're pretty much set up to be in that top two. "Liam was looking for something different and I floated the idea with him about playing bush footy. "His family has some connections here and I said to Reidy he seems like the perfect fit here. "He's a massive tank and can run all day so the big grounds are going to suit him, plus he's tough as nails. "I think the supporters are going to love him and he'll fit in really well here."

