Sam Herzich will play for Rand-Walbundrie-Walla this season and the former Lavington midfielder likes what he's seen so far. The 27-year-old has returned to the Hume league after three years with the Panthers, having previously spent time with Billabong Crows. Herzich, whose 12 games in the Ovens and Murray last season were split between seniors and reserves, is relishing his new challenge under Giants coach Lucas Mellier. "The standard in the Hume league is a different level compared to when I was out there the first time," Herzich said. "You've still got those top couple of teams but below the like of Osborne, it's a really even competition. When I was in there in 2017-18 it was pretty much just Brock-Burrum and Osborne and the rest sorted themselves out but there's probably four teams who can really give it a shake this year and the Giants are one of them." Herzich, who started his football career in Young, made the summer switch following a conversation with his friend and Giants player Matt Robertson. He joins a team which finished third in the Hume league last season. "I've always said I want to give the Hume league another crack and I've heard a lot of good things about the Giants," Herzich said. "They've been really welcoming and we've had good numbers at training. "We've got a lot of juniors coming around, we're training pretty hard and the boys are up and about. "It's exciting and I'm looking forward to getting into it." Herzich thanked the Panthers for helping his football development. ALSO IN SPORT: "I learnt so much at Lavi," he said. "There were some brilliant coaches there, really good players and I certainly come out of Lavi a lot better player than what I went in." Mellier is looking forward to working with his new recruit in 2022. "Sam's going to bring a bit more pace and balance to our on-ball team," he said. "We lacked that pace around the pack so Sam will be great for us in that regard." Meanwhile, Luke Bennie has rejoined the Giants from Thurgoona. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

