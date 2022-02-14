sport, local-sport,

Alistair Burge's ton against North Albury last Saturday was the first against the Hoppers in two years in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's provincial competition. The Wodonga Raiders' all-rounder posted a majestic 127 from 138 deliveries against the competition favourites. Burge was coming off his previous highest of 42 since joining the club this season. "All centuries are special and I definitely rate it up there with the best I've seen (in Cricket Albury-Wodonga)," North speedster Jake Burge explained. "It wasn't an aerial innings, it was all along the ground, it was smart cricket, the majority of his runs were forward of square." Burge is one of the association's top quicks, finishing second for wickets in his first two seasons. North had conceded only two centuries in the past three seasons. IN OTHER NEWS: Zimbabwe's Tarisai Musakanda compiled 139 not out for New City in 2019-20, while St Patrick's Mitch O'Brien made an unbeaten 107 on February 29, 2020.

