A North East farmer has received an 'Udderly Grateful' award at a dairy industry event to recognise his long term community involvement. Biggara dairy farmer Gordon Nicholas was named the recipient of the award at the Dare to Dairy dinner in Corryong. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Nicholas said he didn't know how to feel upon receiving the award. "I never thought at any stage in my life it would happen," he said. "I've certainly committed a lot of time towards it over the years...but there's no particular event I'm famous for or anything special, it's just I've been a voice representing the region. "I've just really been more of a tortoise than a hare; I've run the steady race and done it for a time." Among other work, Mr Nicholas has been the president of the Upper Murray Football and Netball League for about 30 years, is the captain of the Biggara fire brigade and has been a representative to Dairy Farmers Victoria. A representative from Bega Cheese Dairy Company was supposed to attend the event as a guest speaker, but had to cancel due to COVID-19. Instead ABC Victorian Country Hour host Warwick Long spoke at the event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/2f51d099-4006-454b-a451-7aeadd9890e0.jpg/r3_484_5162_3399_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg