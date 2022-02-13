sport, australian-rules-football,

Wangaratta Rovers have signed three players, including former Western Bulldogs' utility Lukas Webb. He played 24 AFL games from 2015-19. Webb's been joined by great mates Mackenzie Bristow and Ben Timms from East Malvern in the Southern Football League. Bristow will play in the forward line, while Timms is a defender. IN OTHER NEWS: More to follow. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/74f88540-6d08-4760-b865-9042cea30654.jpg/r0_394_1536_1262_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg