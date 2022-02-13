Wangaratta Rovers sign three, including ex-Western Bulldog Lukas Webb
Australian Rules Football
Wangaratta Rovers have signed three players, including former Western Bulldogs' utility Lukas Webb.
He played 24 AFL games from 2015-19.
Webb's been joined by great mates Mackenzie Bristow and Ben Timms from East Malvern in the Southern Football League.
Bristow will play in the forward line, while Timms is a defender.
IN OTHER NEWS:
More to follow.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
- Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
- Follow us on Google News