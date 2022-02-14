sport, local-sport,

Young players looking to take the next step with their soccer will no longer have to choose between Murray United and the Albury-Wodonga Football Association. There is now the option to join Murray's skill acquistion program (SAP) while remaining affiliated with an AWFA club. Trials for the SAP squads continue on Wednesday from 5.15pm, for boys and girls born between 2008 and 2014, and those selected will have the chance to play for Murray in the Shepparton Junior Soccer Association (SJSA) on Saturdays. Players can also choose just to train with Murray, and their involvement with the NPL Victoria club will be no barrier to taking part in AWFA's junior competitions. "We want to give kids more training and we're going to implement a good structured training program working on key aspects which players of that age should be looking at," Murray's technical director Brian Vanega explained. ALSO IN SPORT: "Our SAP program is able to work in with AWFA so you can play in the Shepparton competition and play for your AWFA club the next day. "If players want to train with us but not travel down to Shepparton on Saturday, they can train with us at Murray, two sessions in SAP, do their other session at Hotspurs or United, for example, and then play for their AWFA club on the weekend. "If you want to do one session with us, one with your AWFA club and then play AWFA, that's fine as well." The Shepparton Junior Soccer Association season begins on April 30.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/273ae829-c6bf-4b2c-97fd-66fb5f1b6dbc.jpg/r0_169_3232_1995_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg