Perennial powerhouse Osborne has been stunned by the late off-season departure of premiership star Kodie O'Malley and young gun Ethan Weidemann. O'Malley recently told club officials he was relocating to Grafton for work commitments. While Weidemann has backflipped on his pre-season decision to remain with the Tigers to sign with Turvey Park. The pair's departure - in particular O'Malley - is a savage blow to the Tigers' aura of invincibility built last season. The Tigers were a class above the rest of the competition, highlighted by a 66-point spanking of Holbrook in round 16 - who was considered their biggest flag threat. They join Sam Stening, Hayden Armstrong and Michael Driscoll as confirmed departures. Osborne coach Joel Mackie didn't try to sugarcoat the loss of O'Malley who is one of the most versatile big men in the competition. "As a coach, it's always disappointing to lose quality players, especially being so close to the new season," Mackie said. "But it's something that you can't control. "To Kodie's credit he informed the club a while ago that he was a chance to relocate because of work which obviously takes precedence. "We wish Kodie all the best and fully understand his decision. "But I won't lie - his departure will hurt us structurally. "I rate Kodie as one of the most versatile players in the league with his ability to play either key forward or key back. "He can really hurt the opposition with his ability to take contested marks and kick goals which he has proven in big matches." O'Malley booted four goals in the Tigers' 2019 flag triumph. He was narrowly pipped for the Des Kennedy medal by Marty Bahr. Mackie revealed Weidemann's decision had caught him off guard. "I was surprised when Ethan told us after Christmas that he was on the move to Turvey Park," he said. "He told us he wanted to play with his cousin and a few mates. "His decision came out of the blue but it is what it is." The hype-meter within the Holbrook camp has been rising all summer and will rise another notch with the news of Osborne's latest departures. In contrast to the Tigers, the Brookers have enjoyed a productive off-season. The recent signing of Barton medallist Michael Rampal was one of the recruiting coups of the summer. They have also added further depth with Andrew Mackinlay, Michael Oates and Kolby Heiner-Hennessy and Brad Carman returning full-time this year. Mackie played a straight bat when quizzed whether he thought the Brookers' had overtaken his side as flag favourites. "I'll leave all that kind of talk to you guys in the media," Mackie said. "I don't get sucked into pre-season hype and am more focussed on what our group can achieve. "Yes, Holbrook has improved as has a few other sides which adds interest to the competition and is good for everybody." ALSO IN SPORT Osborne's trump card could be Mackie if he can recapture anywhere near his best form after two injury-riddled seasons. "I realise my best football is behind me and I don't expect to play in the midfield and dominate," he said. "As much as I would still love to be running around in the midfield, I know I will have to play a different role. "I'll play more as a forward and hopefully play a lot more this year than I have in the last two years. "I've been able to play as a forward throughout most of my career, so it's not something that is new to me. "I'm just hoping first and foremost that my injuries are behind me. "I guess we will soon find out." Osborne has scheduled practice matches against Wagga Tigers and Kiewa-Sandy Creek for March 12 and 19 respectively.

