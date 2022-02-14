sport, australian-rules-football,

Murray Bushranger Kloe Mcelhinney remembers fondly the day she decided to give football a go. "One day I just woke up and was like, I want to play footy," she said. "I grew up with it with my dad and brother playing, and dad coached a lot, so I was always going to training with him. "We had just moved to Wodonga and I knew that the Raider girls were having their first training session. I met the coach and had a kick. "It was the best decision I've ever made, I fell in love with it." Coming from a netball background, Mcelhinney played for Tallangatta in the TDNA before joining Raiders in the North East Border Female Football League. The 16-year-old Wodonga Senior Secondary College student is now in her first NAB League season with the Bushrangers. However, she's had to overcome her fair share of injury hurdles to make the team, including a broken wrist. "Then at the start of this season at the first Bushies training session I pulled my quad and was out for a few weeks," she said. "That was so disappointing and I was so worried that I wasn't going to be able to recover in time. "I ended up coming back after Christmas and I felt stronger." Mcelhinney has predominantly been playing in the backline this season, but received her first experience in the ruck during the Bushrangers clash against ladder leaders Dandenong on the weekend. She admits she's still getting used to the fast-paced nature of the NAB League. "There's no room for small mistakes or errors," she said. "I think I'm getting used to it, but it's going to take a while." She credits her dad, Macca, for helping her realise her football potential. Not only has he been her mentor, but was also her coach at Wodonga Raiders for a season. "I think it's been really good having him there and he's helped me a lot with understanding the game," she said. ALSO IN SPORT: "I was a bit nervous at the start but I treated it as if at football he was my coach, and at home he's my dad. "He helped push me to my full potential." Mcelhinney has set the target to one day be selected in the Vic Country team, but for now is content finding her feet with the Bushrangers. "I just want to work on my overall football skills and my game knowledge," she said. The talented teenager is also working on the juggling act between school and sport. "With work and everything as well, I think it's just about taking it one day at a time," she said. The Bushrangers will now prepare to face the Calder Cannons.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/2a5a5a00-8bf8-4867-81db-660de62cc580.jpg/r0_177_5568_3323_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg