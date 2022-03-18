news, court-and-crime,

A long-running legal saga over the deaths of three people in a petrol tanker crash is heading back to court nearly eight years after the incident. Heavy Mechanics was found by a jury to have inadequately serviced a truck and trailer that spilt apart on the Wodonga-Yackandandah Road on August 7, 2014. The tanker crashed into two vehicles, killing Lisa Turner, her young son Jack Wallace, and Peta Cox. The Wodonga-based business was convicted and fined $210,000 in the County Court last month, raising the ire of family members. Staff at the business failed to maintain a tow-eye coupling linking the truck and trailer, or identify significant wear to multiple components. The prosecution argued issues should have been detected and the coupling replaced. The Office of Public Prosecutions has lodged an appeal over the matter. IN OTHER NEWS: It's unclear what the grounds of appeal for the decision were. A spokeswoman confirmed the appeal, but not the reasons behind it. Family members had described the fine, out of a maximum penalty of more than $1.3 million, as inadequate. "I found it very difficult to understand," Irma Turner, who lost her daughter and grandson in the crash, said after the sentence was handed down on February 9. "There's no remorse. "It's not a deterrent when it's such a small amount." It was argued in court that a large fine for the Kane Road business would "create severe problems for the company". Judge George Georgiou noted the business was of modest size and profits, but said general deterrence was also an important consideration. The appeal will be heard in the Supreme Court.

