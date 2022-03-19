Police, firefighters attend two car fires in Albury and Wodonga

news, court-and-crime,

Emergency service workers have responded to another two car fires amid a surge in vehicle thefts. Firefighters were called to Elm Street in Albury about 5.25am on Saturday. A vehicle was burnt and crews remained on scene for about 25 minutes. Wodonga firefighters were called to Forrest Mars Avenue in Wodonga after a similar incident was reported underneath a bridge at 7am. IN OTHER NEWS: A Fire Rescue Victoria spokeswoman said smoke was emitting from the car when they arrived. "Crews worked quickly to contain the incident, bringing the scene under control within three minutes of arriving," the spokeswoman said. "Victoria Police also attended the scene." Police have responded to at least six car fires this week.

