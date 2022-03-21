news, local-news,

SLOPPY wording, in a notice of motion being put by Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton, could open the door to another bottle shop being proposed for Junction Place. That's the opinion of former Wodonga Council investment attraction director Michael Gobel who helped lead community opposition to a plan to build a Dan Murphy's liquor barn in the former railway precinct. Cr Poulton is presenting his notice of motion to Monday night's council meeting with the support of deputy mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer and councillors Kat Bennett and John Watson. It is in three parts. The first calls for "no further action" on council's decision in December to begin a planning scheme amendment for Junction Place which would "reinstate comprehensive development zone provisions". The second involves seeking a meeting with Development Victoria to talk about "their next anticipated steps and collaboratively establish what planning provision changes, if any, may be required to progress commercial development in Junction Place in line with community expectation". The third requests a report be prepared for another council meeting "outlining actions required to be undertaken by council to assist in progressing successful development, respectful of historical community input for Junction Place". IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Gobel said Cr Poulton left open the existing "active centre zone", which allowed for Dan Murphy's to be proposed, being unaltered with his wording "if any" in relation to planning changes. Mr Gobel said the overall intent appeared good but it was failing the community by not addressing the active centre zone status which permitted a Dan Murphy's to be put forward in Junction Place. "It basically opens up the option that there's not a requirement for any amendment (to the planning scheme) and to me that's really sloppy wording because Blind Freddy could see the ACZ does not protect Junction Place from the sort of uses that the community does not want to see at Junction Place," Mr Gobel said. "The ACZ does not have the necessary protective requirements that could prevent a Dan Murphy's-type development and theoretically we could end up in that place again. "I think the mayor's words were sloppy in implying changes may not be required and to me that's absolutely not the case, changes are required to protect Junction Place." When asked by The Border Mail if he was concerned his notice of motion watered down the planning decision made in December, Cr Poulton said "not at all". "I think it leaves us open to actually sit at the table and have a conversation and I'd encourage people to read the agenda for Monday night's meeting and get their head around it and more importantly pay attention to the conversation that the seven councillors will have," Cr Poulton said. The mayor attempted to put a similar motion to last month's council meeting following Development Victoria ending its agreement with Junction Place developer Central Place. However, it was abandoned about objections on the grounds of procedural issues. Meanwhile, community group Engage Wodonga has had correspondence from Development Victoria's chief executive stating the organisation was keen to have more community meetings to discuss plans for Junction Place at a time to be decided.

