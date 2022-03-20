news, local-news,

THE new Bonegilla home of the Wodonga Historical Society was opened to the public for the first time on Sunday. The community group has put its collection on display in a building that once housed caretakers at the former Block 19 migrant camp. The unveiling coincided with the start of a week of seniors celebrations in Wodonga and it will be repeated next Sunday before an official opening in April. The shift to Block 19 followed the sale last year of its previous home in South Street in central Wodonga. There was dismay Wodonga Council drove a shift to Bonegilla, rather than a site more central, but historical society president Marie Elliot and secretary Julie Star are positive about their new digs. "We've had so many naysayers but we're determined we'll manage to get people out here," Mrs Elliot said. Ms Star added: "We've got to change people's ideas." IN OTHER NEWS: The building adopted by the society was previously split in half for use by caretakers, so it has two bathrooms and kitchens. There are eight rooms filled with artefacts ranging from a chainsaw to a television made at Wodonga's defunct Sanyo factory. One room features items linked to the Mann family, best known for their Wodonga shops, and railway memorabilia with a wall of photographs of trains and associated buildings and workers. Bill Lalor, whose grandfather and father worked for the railways and lived on the Melbourne Road side of Wodonga railway station, was among the visitors on Sunday. "It's good, but I don't know why they had to take it out of town," Mr Lalor said of the display and museum. "It needs to be in town, a lot of people from out of town wouldn't know where this place is." Mrs Elliot said it was hoped promotional brochures and signage on Bonegilla Road, near the entrance to Block 19, will raise the profile of the new base for the society. Since a memorandum of understanding for the move was finalised last winter, there has been modifications and improvements to the society's building at Bonegilla. They include a ramp for disabled access. However, heritage listing of the site limits modifications with Ms Star saying nails and screws cannot be put in walls to hang exhibits. The building is in the south-east corner of Block 19, a distance from the main entry, which has raised concerns about less mobile visitors being able to reach it easily from the car park. The possibility of having a golf cart to transport those with restricted movement has been raised with the council. Ms Elliot said the society was also considering a $5 entry fee to help provide income for the group. Its planned the rooms will be regularly open on weekends and Mondays and Wednesdays.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/d8ee96cf-35f4-48f9-8b39-54d00785a361.jpg/r0_421_5812_3705_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg