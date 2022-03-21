news, local-news,

INDI MP Helen Haines wants more Albury to Melbourne V/Line services to be introduced as part of the launch of VLocity trains on the corridor. The federal parliamentarian did not specify how many or when they should operate but suggested a later evening run was needed. "The last train out of Wodonga is at 5:30pm," Dr Haines said. "That's not good enough for people who might want to travel to Wangaratta or Melbourne after work." IN OTHER NEWS: Crossing over state and federal responsibilities, Dr Haines also wants more maintenance funding for trains, a platform at Sunshine station to for airport and other transfers, better V/Line punctuality and reliability and high-quality station upgrades as part of Inland Rail. Dr Haines also said the Commonwealth had delayed business case work for faster rail between Melbourne and Albury-Wodonga. "On the eve of an election, they've quietly announced it now won't be done until after the next election," she said.

