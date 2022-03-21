Man stabbed in Wodonga, three seen running from home

news, court-and-crime,

Police are investigating a weekend stabbing in Wodonga. Emergency services were called to De Kerilleau Drive about 8pm on Saturday after a man was stabbed. Three men were seen fleeing a home where the incident occurred. The victim was taken to Albury Base Hospital and has been discharged. IN OTHER NEWS: The injuries were significant, but non life threatening. Wodonga detectives are seeking witnesses to what occurred, with charges yet to be laid. Call (02) 6049 2600 with information.

