ALBURY, Federation and Greater Hume councils will all seek to lift their rates above the original cap set by IPART, the body which governs the peg in NSW. In December, IPART announced rate ceilings of 1.1 per cent for Albury and 1.6 for Federation and 0.7 for Greater Hume. However, following delayed council elections and lower than expected rate pegs, a one-off additional special variation round has been offered with councils able to apply for a rise as long as it does not exceed long-term municipal plans. Albury Council this week voted for a 0.9 variation to allow an overall rate increase of 2 per cent for 2022-23. Federation wants a 1 per cent lift for an overall 2.6 mark, while Greater Hume is seeking a 1.3 bump to allow it to up rates by 2 per cent. IPART is unlikely to make a decision on applications until June, with budgets being drawn up in the meantime. Scenarios for a 1.1 or a 2 per cent rise in Albury will go to councillors in draft budgets at a meeting this month. If the 0.9 is granted that will result in an extra $423,000 revenue for the city and over time it will result in millions of dollars in extra cash. IN OTHER NEWS: Albury councillors told this week's meeting that the additional money was desperately needed given the impact of inflation and COVID spending and costs on the city's coffers. "You cannot continue to be sustainable if your rate rise is far less than inflation and that's what IPART was delivering to us, nowhere near what's sustainable and the city would be going backwards if we didn't move like this," David Thurley said. Former mayor Alice Glachan said: "Without that rate increase we cannot maintain the services and the facilities we have had to over the last two and a bit years during COVID. "I believe that this rate increase is imperative. "It will largely go unnoticed by our community." It is estimated the 0.9 rise will equate to 24 cents per week for the average residential property. Federation mayor Pat Bourke said he would be surprised if there was not a council in NSW who did not apply for the additional tranche. IPART will have three weeks public feedback after publishing applications.

