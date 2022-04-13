news, local-news,

On-the-spot fines of more than $500 will be handed out to anyone in breach of Victoria's campfire rules this Easter. Campfires must contained in purpose-built fireplaces, trenches at least 30 centimetres deep or be surrounded by rocks or other non-flammable materials, while branches and logs are to be less than one metre long. Acting manager of regulatory operations Andrew Dean said Conservation Regulator and Forest Fire Management officers will patrol the state and can issue fines of $545. IN OTHER NEWS: "An unattended campfire can become a bushfire in a matter of minutes. Even in the cooler Autumn climate, embers can spark and start a fire that spreads quickly in the bush, putting people and the environment at risk," Mr Dean said. "Campfires must never be left unattended and need to be extinguished with water, not soil, as fires can smoulder under soil. If a fire is cool to touch, it is safe to leave." A maximum penalty of up to $18,174 may apply.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/f5260ce7-b075-42c9-92bb-86a6edf7cca3.jpg/r0_268_5568_3414_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg