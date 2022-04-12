news, local-news,

THE Liberal candidate for Indi says, if elected, he would be prepared to "stand up" for the people of North East Victoria against his party if required. Ross Lyman was asked by The Border Mail if he would take on the views of the electorate over a party stance if elected, given incumbent Independent MP Helen Haines stresses she puts the view of Indi voters first in decision-making. "I joined the Liberal Party as a free-thinking, independent candidate, using my life experience and military experience and business experience," Mr Lyman said. "If there was something of particular concern for the people of Indi then absolutely I would represent that and stand up for it. IN OTHER NEWS: "We're not robots that just tow policy and process, I certainly haven't done through my career and wouldn't intend to in government." Mr Lyman said on Tuesday he would have "four key pillars" for his campaign - infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture and trade and tourism. He said the Inland Rail offered an opportunity for related development. "We need to look at B-double access for roads, we need to look at distribution centre hubs, we need to look at manufacturing hubs that actually leverage Inland Rail, otherwise we're just building a big railway line and not leveraging it to it's full extent," Mr Lyman said after noting concerns over bridges being built as part of the project. The former British army soldier rationalised having a promotional billboard for himself in Albury facing Young Street, though it is not in Indi. "We've got a number of residents in NSW who travel south of the border and vice-versa...myself included I live in Wahgunyah but also head to Albury from time-to-time to go shopping," Mr Lyman said. "It's not a hardline where if you're in a particular electorate you don't cross the river to either work or shop or play sport."

