news, local-news,

A NEW bridge for Yarrawonga-Mulwala is No.3 on the priority list for replacing Murray River crossings, federal MP Damian Drum says. The retiring Nationals member for Nicholls was commenting while in Yarrawonga on Monday afternoon for an election funding event with his federal leader and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce. The pair had earlier been in Echuca-Moama for the official opening of a $323 million second bridge across the Murray River there. That span was funded with 40 per cent federal money and 30 per cent from Victorian and NSW governments and it is hoped the same split will apply for the crossing at Yarrawonga-Mulwala. Asked about the status of the project from a federal perspective, Mr Joyce said it was subject to assessment before Mr Drum said it ranked third. "This bridge is currently rated No.3 on the list of bridges that are currently on the books," Mr Drum said. IN OTHER NEWS: "But it's only been three months since we have identified the correct route.....we couldn't go chasing the money for the Yarrawonga-Mulwala bridge until we had the route." Mr Drum was referencing the saga over the varying coloured routes flagged for the crossing before it was decided in December that the green option to the west of the existing bridge was the preferred option. The Yarrawonga-Mulwala span is behind bridges at Swan Hill and Tooleybuc, with Mr Drum saying he was informed of that 12 months ago. That contrasts with a 2018 NSW-Victorian transport department assessment which had Yarrawonga-Mulwala at No.8 and the Towong bridge, which is being replaced at No.6 and Bethanga bridge the lowest priority at No.9. Meanwhile, a new Yarrawonga sport stadium, which had its federal funding celebrated with Mr Joyce's visit, is expected to be completed late next year. The federal funding adds to Victorian and Moira Council contributions for $9.9 million overall. Young basketballers met Mr Joyce in the car park of the Yarrawonga showground within site of the block that will house the two-court stadium that will also have a cafe. Project manager Wayne Galloway said tenders close on April 13 and after a preferred bidder was chosen work should begin in late July and continue for 15 months. A second and third stage, involving two more courts and an indoor aquatic centre, are proposed but yet to be bankrolled. Liberal candidate for Nicholls and Cobram Secondary College teacher Steve Brooks lauded the development. "If our kids are playing sport, they are physically and mentally healthier," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/af6e4ffc-1fdb-488b-9f30-83a5ab19db68.jpg/r0_223_5385_3266_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg