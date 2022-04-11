news, court-and-crime,

A man accused of assaulting a police officer with a knife after a pursuit that ended in a head-on collision at the weekend will face Wagga Local Court today. About 8.40pm on Friday, officers attached to Riverina Police District were patrolling the Tumut township when they attempted to stop a Holden Senator being driven erratically. According to police, when the Holden failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated before the sedan collided with a Toyota HiLux. The man ran from his vehicle, with officers chasing him on foot. Police allege that when attempting to arrest the man, he pulled a knife from his pocket and pressed it into the neck of an officer, causing puncture wounds. IN OTHER NEWS: Police said pepper spray was used on the man before he was disarmed and detained. The accused was taken to Wagga Base Hospital under police guard. The male senior constable also sustained a laceration to his finger while disarming the man. He was treated by paramedics and received stitches. The driver of the HiLux was also taken to Wagga Base Hospital for treatment. Following inquiries, police executed a search warrant at a hotel on Merivale Street, Tumut on Sunday, where officers seized a small amount of prohibited drugs and items believed to have been stolen. The 35-year-old man has been charged with 17 offences, including:

