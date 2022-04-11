Police confirm East Albury shed fire is considered suspicious

news, court-and-crime,

Police continue to investigate a fire at an East Albury property last week after confirming the blaze is being treated as suspicious. Firefighters were called to the home on the corner of Alexandra and Lavis streets about 12.40pm last Wednesday. The blaze was extinguished after causing damage to a shed. The owner wasn't home at the time and nobody was hurt in the incident. IN OTHER NEWS: The scene was examined by police, who have confirmed the fire is being treated as suspicious. "Officers attached to Murray River Police District have commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the fire," a spokesman said, with witnesses urged to come forward. The blaze may have started nearby before spreading into the property.

