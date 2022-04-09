House prices continue to rise as 10 Border properties go to auction

news, local-news,

A bumper auction day has been held on the Border, with 10 properties put up for sale on both sides of the river. A three bedroom home on Oxford Drive in Thurgoona sold for $740,000. The property, in the Spring Park estate, attracted a large number of bidders and the auction quickly reached a result. The home, which has two bathrooms and a two-car garage, backs onto a green belt. In other results, two single bedroom units on one title sold for $620,000 in central Albury. The Perry Street units last sold for $124,000 in May 1994, exactly one fifth of Saturday's sale price. A Milro Avenue home in East Albury also sold for $560,000, more than double its sale price of $265,000 in mid-2004. The sale was marketed as an opportunity to rent out the property, or to undertake a renovation. A Macaulay Street unit in central Albury also sold for $367,000. The two bedroom unit is only two blocks from Dean Street, and sold for $112,000 more than it's 2015 sale price. Homes on Pemberton Street and Nathan Avenue were also passed in at auction, but negotiations with interested parties continued on Saturday afternoon. McGrath Real Estate director Gabrielle Douglas said it had been a busy day for the agency. McGrather sold three of the listed properties at the weekend. "Things are good - there's certainly a lot of interest around," she said. "We're in a good market. "There's been a mix of inquiries from local people and those from outside the area. "There's been talk of the election slowing things, but we haven't seen that reflected in our results." Agent Jack Stean, who sold the Thurgoona property, said many people sought established homes while building costs remained high. "We're finding with good properties, if vendors do the right things with presentation and promotion, they're selling really well," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "I think people are looking for established homes for a quicker, easier transaction." Mr Stean said the weekend auctions had increased up ahead of Easter and the Anzac Day long weekend. "I think the closer it gets to winter, it will probably quieten down with fewer properties on the market," he said. "I think there was a mad rush this weekend to hold auctions."

