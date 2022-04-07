news, local-news,

CARTOON dog Bluey is set to join the tag-wearing crowd at the Deniliquin Ute Muster this year. Six Bluey stage shows will be held at the event with $268,779 in NSW government funding helping cover production costs. The money will also bankroll a toilet and shower block and a viewing platform for disabled patrons. Ute muster general manager Vicky Lowry said the initiatives would appeal to families and improve the experience for those with a disability. Deputy Premier Paul Toole announced the funding during a visit to Deniliquin on Thursday morning. IN OTHER NEWS: He also revealed the government would grant Edward River Council $500,000 for improvements to End Street in the retail heart of Deniliquin and $2.27 million to help bolster the civic precinct where the historic town hall has been undergoing restoration. End Street works include vinyl wraps on shop windows by local artists and five parklets outside eateries. "This exciting project will beautify Deniliquin by providing more public space for the community to sit, relax and catch-up with friends, admire new art installations, or even dine al fresco in their revitalised surrounds", Mr Toole said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/a87a558d-adba-48a7-ad2b-6eca08702509.jpg/r0_445_5370_3479_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg