Wodonga police on patrol thwart 'hot burg' at motorbike shop

Wodonga police officers on patrol arrested a man who had broken into a motorbike dealership early Thursday morning. Sergeant Julie-Anne Newman said police received a call to a "hot burg" at the Romet Road business just after 3.30am. "Attending police, who had been told there was a man in the shop seen on one of the bikes and trying on a helmet, cordoned and contained the building until they were able to enter and search the premises," the police media officer said. "A thorough search of the building found the man hiding in a corner not willing to give himself up." The 26-year-old Wodonga man is currently assisting police with their inquiries. "It is expected he will front court today to face possible charges of burglary, attempted theft, going equipped to steal and criminal damage," Sergeant Newman said.

