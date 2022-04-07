Man threatened premier Dan Andrews: I know where your mum lives

news, court-and-crime,

A man who left multiple abusive and threatening messages for Daniel Andrews has apologised in court for his behaviour, but expressed reluctance at writing an apology letter to the Victorian premier. Kobey Diamond made three calls to Mr Andrews' parliamentary office on February 21 last year, and left messages. In Diamond's first two calls he swore at the premier, including calling him "a f---ing peasant and a scumbag". He told him the lockdowns in force at the time due to COVID-19 were a "bloody joke" and urged him to speak to people in the community. Diamond, the Wangaratta Magistrates Court heard this week, said the lockdown was "all about the money and all about China". Magistrate Peter Dunn said the first two calls could be considered political commentary, but his third call crossed the line. In that message, Diamond called Mr Andrews a "f---ing dog" and said "I know where your f---ing mother lives". He said he was tempted to go around to her home and talk to her. Counter terrorism police conducted checks on the phone number used to leave the messages. The device was registered to Diamond, who was arrested two days after the calls. "I was angry at the lockdown and angry at the restrictions," he told officers during questioning. "I regret doing this and wish to better myself for this." Diamond has aspergers and anxiety and said he requires routine in his life. Mr Dunn said people were allowed to comment on issues but the third call had crossed the line. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's all very well to have political comments, but bringing his mother into it?" he asked. "Really?" "If you hadn't have mentioned his mother they probably wouldn't have worried about it." Mr Andrews grew up in Wangaratta and his mother still resides there. Diamond said he regretted making the comments and was "very silly". "I didn't think it through at all," he told the magistrate. Mr Dunn asked if he would write an apology letter to the premier. "Yes, I wouldn't want to, but if I need to," Diamond replied. "I don't like him". Mr Dunn said he didn't have to like Mr Andrews, but it was a low act to bring the premier's family into his grievances. He ordered Diamond be of good behaviour and write an apology as part of a same day diversion.

