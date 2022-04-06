news, local-news,

AN appeal has been made for more volunteers to help at visitor information centres at Bright, Myrtleford and Mount Beauty. Alpine Shire mayor Sarah Nicholas is keen to have more helpers at the council-administered tourist hubs. "If you love your region and are thinking about volunteering, why not consider joining our visitor information centre volunteers," Cr Nicholas said. "We have volunteer positions available at our visitor information centres in Myrtleford, Bright and Mount Beauty, we'd love you to join the team." The plea for more helpers follows the council celebrating the success of its volunteers who work in the Myrtleford visitor centre. They won the category for outstanding contribution by volunteers at the Victorian Tourism Awards in February. The crew provide 2920 hours of service annually at the information hub which is open seven days a week. "Our volunteers are vital to our centres, and an important part of making our visitors feel welcome," Cr Nicholas said. "We have so much to offer visitors here in the Alpine Shire - our volunteers help our visitors get the most out of their stay, and keep them coming back." Volunteers, who require basic computer skills, are trained and offered a single 3.5 hour shift weekly or fortnightly Those wanting to know more should phone the council on (03) 5755 0555 or write to info@alpineshire.vic.gov.au. IN OTHER NEWS: Meanwhile, Alpine councillors on Tuesday night supported a motion to move the Myrtleford visitor information centre into the town's memorial hall. The decision means the council will no longer need to rent space at the existing centre for $7576 and foot outgoings of $4690. The shift is expected to occur after June 30 when renovations are complete. The memorial hall is considered more prominent and it is hoped it will drive patronage beyond the 15,190 visitors who used the information centre in 2019 before COVID lockdowns. Also on Tuesday night, the council decided to delay a decision on replacing the metal slide at Bright's Ovens River pool until after next summer. A report will go to the council in May 2023 following feedback from tourists and locals about its absence over the holiday period. Data is being sought on the number of incidents requiring the intervention of lifesavers in the absence of the slide.

