A new course will mark the return of the popular Beechworth Easter fun run. Beechworth Football-Netball Club has taken over the event, last staged by Beechworth Secondary College in 2018, and will offer three and 10-kilometre races for participants. The fun run coincides with the Beechworth Golden Horseshoes Festival and has attracted North East and visiting competitors. Race coordinator Ali Maher said it was exciting to have a plan in place after COVID stopped the past two attempts. "We're encouraging anyone to enter, pick an event and have some fun with it," Ms Maher said. "This year we want to cover our costs and have an enjoyable day and we can build on it in the coming years. We may even look to extend the track and do a 20-kilometre race." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Maher said the previous course took in the Beechworth Gorge, but with a new start point from Baarmutha Park, it will now cross the golf course to Alma Road, down Kibble Lane before a return along the same route, with a grandstand finish at the football ground. "We used to use the gorge, but by using that we had to cross Sydney Road twice. That was really hard logistically and meant we had to have more marshaling and more cost," she said. "We'll have the big inflatable finish sign and you'll do half a lap of the football ground before you finish. "There will be a bit of entertainment and fanfare back at the club." Cash prizes will be awarded for event categories and well as various spot prizes. To sign up for the fun run, visit www.registernow.com.au/secure/Register.aspx?E=46817. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/d4853c48-5656-4183-8df9-e2c73547ab05.jpg/r316_430_5300_3246_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg