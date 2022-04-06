news, local-news,

The Greens' Farrer candidate is confident there is a growing need for change across the electorate that will see him cause a shake-up at this year's federal election Albury Young Citizen of the Year Eli Davern has been announced as the Greens' nomination for the seat held by Sussan Ley since 2001. The 18-year-old HSC student wasn't born when Ms Ley was first elected Farrer MP, but he is keen to make an impact. Mr Davern wants to see more climate action and mental and dental health included under Medicare, while a new Border hospital is also high on the agenda. "I think we've got to give huge credit to our doctors and nurses at the moment who are under more stress than ever," he said. "As a young person, I was in the hospital on the weekend with a food reaction and I saw firsthand how great our health workers are. IN OTHER NEWS: "We also need to get dental and mental health care into medicare. Young people in particular shouldn't be paying out of pocket costs so they can get their mental health in check and have good health in regards to their teeth. "The fact myself as a young person feels the need to run for parliament because of how cooked our health system is says more about the fact we need to change than it does about the fact I'm running." Ms Ley secured almost 58 per cent of the vote at the 2016 federal election, but a swing of more than seven percent in 2019 saw that figure drop to close to 50. "I think we'll see a swing to other parties this election and the Greens have a shot of increasing the vote here because people are ready and they want a shake-up," Mr Davern said. Former Albury Council deputy mayor Amanda Cohn was the Greens' Farrer candidate for the 2016 election and won 8.22 per cent of votes. Dr Cohn believes Mr Davern can eclipse that. "When Eli was (Albury) youth mayor, he was so passionate about issues affecting young people," she said. "I was deputy mayor and Eli would raise things with me about mental health, public transport, reproductive health, LGBTQI rights and obviously climate change as a member of the strike for climate movement. "I certainly hadn't seen a youth councillor with that drive, but also the awareness of how to drive change." Dr Cohn said a new Border hospital hadn't been delivered due to "politicking between the two major parties." "The Greens have a real opportunity to be in the balance of power this federal election. We're looking at going from nine senators to 12 in Canberra," she said. "Having a local representative as part of the bloc in the balance of power is a real opportunity to get these things done that we haven't had before in this region." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/3c4b4b4b-a826-4ee2-933a-38fe4edf70fa.jpg/r0_234_5389_3279_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg